Heeding request, med panel gives Kilpauk Medical College 5-year, 150-seat nod for MBBS courses

While Stanley Government Medical College Hospital and Dharmapuri Medical College also received five-year extension to conduct MBBS courses, Tiruchy Medical College still awaits the nod. 

Published: 29th June 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

The Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Heeding a request to extend the approval to conduct MBBS courses, the National Medical Commission (NMC), after evaluating an assessment report, gave the Kilpauk Medical College five-year approval for an MBBS course. Earlier, the college was given an approval of one year only to conduct the MBBS course. The recognition was granted for 150 MBBS seats. 

In its communication to the college on Tuesday, the NMC said, “The recognition so being granted, herein, shall be valid for a maximum period of five years from the date of issue, upon which it shall have to be renewed.”  While Stanley Government Medical College Hospital and Dharmapuri Medical College also received five-year extension to conduct MBBS courses, Tiruchy Medical College still awaits the nod. 

An official of the KMC said, “Our request to extend the approval from one year to five years was granted immediately after an assessment report was taken into consideration.” Meanwhile, the state has been awaiting union health ministry response to announce counselling dates as the ministry proposed simultaneous counselling for MBBS and BDS courses for this year. It is to be noted that there is no common counselling this year. 

Akin to last year, the state will conduct offline counselling for 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students, and for special quota seats. Online counselling will be conducted for general quota seats.
Meanwhile, on the first day of the online sale of applications for MBBS, BDS courses on Wednesday, around 4,000 students registered for the courses till evening, said Dr R Muthuselvan, the secretary of the selection committee.

