‘Medical negligence’: Tamil Nadu woman’s family says yet to get govt aid

COIMBATORE: Nine months after a 22-year-old woman died of complications allegedly caused due to a power outage in Annur government hospital, her family says officials have not kept their word regarding financial assistance and government job.

On September 21, 2022, Vanmathi, wife of M Vigneshwaran of Kumarapalayam, was undergoing a C-section procedure when the power supply went off and the generator did not function. She was taken to a private hospital opposite the GH and the procedure was completed.

But her condition deteriorated and she was shifted to another private hospital. She died there on September 24. Vanmathi’s family refused to receive her body alleging the death happened due to negligence of Annur GH officials. Officials from revenue, health, and police departments had allegedly assured them of compensation and convinced the family into receiving her body.

Vanmathi’s mother R Selvi (44) said, “After giving birth to a male baby, my daughter died in the hospital. It happened due to power outage and lack of a generator facility. So far, we have not got any relief for her death. After she died, my son-in-law left us and we are taking care of the baby. I quit my work as coolie to care of the child and depend on my husband’s meagre earnings. Officials assured compensation and government job to one member in the family, but it has not happened yet.”

P Raman, a social worker from Annur, said, “An inquiry was conducted but they did not reveal the results so far. At least the family should be offered the assurance given by officials. Almost they spent Rs 2.15 lakh for Vanmathi’s treatment in the private hospital. The family is crippled by the financial burden of the expenses.”

When contacted, Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, said, “There is no clarity over who made the assurance. Also, there is no scheme for facilitating the demand put forth by the family. Already, the district administration settled medical expenses of Rs 1 lakh through CSR initiative. We have assured patta to the family. In addition, the child would be provided Rs 4,000 per month under the child protection scheme when he begins his education.”

