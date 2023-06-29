Home States Tamil Nadu

Petition junked, Maamannan hits theatres as per schedule 

Maamannan hit the screens on Thursday. The petitioner stated that 80 per cent of the shoot for his film has been completed.

First look poster of Mari Selvaraj's Maamannan starring Udayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Refusing to stall the release of Maamannan movie, the Madras High Court, on Wednesday, dismissed the petitions filed against the release of the political thriller starring Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. The petitions filed by Ramasaravanan of OST Films sought an interim injunction restraining the release of Maamannan until the pre-production of his upcoming film Angel gets completed. 

However, the counsels for Udhayanidhi and Red Giant Movies, R Vivekanandan and NR Elango, contended that there was no written agreement between Udhayanidhi and OST Films, but only a verbal arrangement, against the written arrangement entered into between Udhayanidhi and the Red Giant Movies for the film Maamannan.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu held that in order to implement an agreement between two persons an injunction cannot be granted against another agreement entered between two others just because one of the party to both the agreement is the same person.

