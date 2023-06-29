Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi has time to visit Manhattan, but not Manipur: Sivaganga MP

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on Thursday and subsequently release a detailed report on the situation there," the MP said.

Published: 29th June 2023

Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram. (File photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi finding time to visit Manhattan in the U.S, but not the violence-torn Manipur state, parliamentarian Karti P Chidambaram addressed reporters at the airport on Wednesday and said, "Even Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spending all his time to convene BJP party meetings."

"Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on Thursday and subsequently release a detailed report on the situation there," the MP said. When asked whether the unity showcased at the opposition parties' meeting in Patna will reflect in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Karthi said opposition unity was the need of the hour. Those who want to form a government that respects democracy and the Constitution of India must come together and join hands with the Congress party, he said.  

Responding to reporters' question on the union government's plan to conduct MBBS counselling, the Sivaganga MP said, "This is not acceptable. Medical colleges are constructed with the respective state government's taxable income. Already the centre has taken away rights of the states by conducting NEET for filling seats in the colleges that are run by the state government."

