Shiv Das Meena is next Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu 

Shiv Das Meena succeeds V Irai Anbu, who is retiring from service on June 30, 2023. At present, he is the Secretary to the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department. 

Published: 29th June 2023

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government issued orders on Thursday naming senior IAS officer Shiv Das Meena (59) as the next chief secretary.

Shiv Das Meena supersedes 10 IAS officers who are in the chief secretary grade in the Tamil Nadu government and will be the 49th chief secretary of the state.  He will be assuming office on Friday afternoon.  

Shiv Das Meena belongs to the 1989 batch of IAS officers. He hails from Rajasthan. Meena started his career as an Assistant Collector in Kancheepuram district in 1989.  

He has served for 34 years in various capacities in both state and central government and has headed key departments in the state. 

Under the state government, Meena served in various departments including Agriculture, higher education, commercial taxes, urban development, civil supplies, cooperation, revenue, rural development, Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Medical Services Board, etc.  

Under the central government, Meena held the post of Additional Secretary in Housing and Urban Affairs; as Chairman, Environment, Forest and Climate Change CPCB Central Pollution Board, New Delhi, 

