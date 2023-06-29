Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Tamil Nadu committed to stopping illegal mining’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the government is committed to preventing the illegal mining of minerals in the state and directed officials to take stringent action against wrongdoers.
The Department of Geology and Mines has implemented several measures, including the deployment of drones to monitor quarries. “Apart from safeguarding natural resources, mineral extraction should only be permitted to the extent that it generates revenue for the state exchequer,” he said. 

He added that Rs 1,224.87 crore has been allocated to protect the mines and implement welfare schemes for the development of areas where mines are situated. In April, the Commissioner of Geology and Mines appointed special teams to conduct surprise checks at toll gates to monitor vehicles carrying minerals in border districts. 

From April to June,  a total of Rs 2.26 crore penalties were collected from over 579 vehicles that were transporting excessive minerals in districts such as Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Theni, and Tenkasi. 

Furthermore, 128 FIRs have been filed against 354 vehicles involved in mineral smuggling in districts including Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi.
Stalin added, “The driving licenses of drivers will be cancelled, and vehicles engaged in overloading and mineral smuggling will be confiscated.”

