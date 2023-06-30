Cigarette lighters policy revised, match box units heave sigh of relief

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Giving substantial relief for the safety match manufacturers, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry amended the import policy condition of cigarette lighters revising its Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value to be at least Rs 20 or above per lighter for free import.



According to the notification dated June 29 and undersigned by Director General of Foreign Trade & Additional Secretary to Government of India Rajesh Agarwal, the ministry amended the import policy prohibiting the free import of cigarette lighters entitled to HS codes 96131000 and 96132000, including pocket lighters, gas-fuelled, and non-refillable lighters. However, import shall be free if the CIF value is Rs 20 or above per lighter, the notification reads.



Speaking to TNIE, Manufacturers Association secretary VS Sethurathinam said the revision of the import policy of cigarettes will help safety matches to an extent in the domestic markets across the country. It is a partial relief, he said, adding that only a complete ban would save the safety match industry and its labourers from fading away. We will continue to press for the complete ban of the gas-filled cigarette lighters, he said.



Welcoming the decision, former Tamil Nadu Safety Match Manufacturers Association president Rajendrakumar Bahety, told TNIE that it is a good decision to prohibit the free import of cigarette lighters with a CIF value under Rs 20. Going by the notification, each lighter may cost over Rs 30 to Rs 40 when it hits the market and be out of reach to the common people, which will drive the consumers towards buying safety matches, he said, adding that it will boost up the industry and its labourers, he added.

