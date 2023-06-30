Home States Tamil Nadu

Double murder: Army man hacks advocate, farmer to death over land dispute in TN's Tenkasi district

Published: 30th June 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Two persons including an advocate and a farmer were hacked to death in a land dispute here in Nettur village in Tenkasi district on Thursday night. The accused K Suresh Kumar (27), an army jawan, fled after the incident and is absconding.

The deceased were identified as Advocate C Ashok Kumar (29) and his uncle Durairaj (57). The accused came to his native village on leave.

Suresh and Kumar’s families are neighbours and have a long-pending land dispute. A case in this connection is pending in the lower court. Both the families allegedly engaged in a quarrel 10 days ago and the matter was brought to the Alangulam police station by Kumar.

Two days ago, Suresh allegedly set the paddy hay stock of Durairaj on fire. Alangulam police are conducting an inquiry into this case also.

Meanwhile, Suresh with the support of some other persons hacked Durairaj outside his house and Kumar inside his house with a sickle and fled from the scene. While Kumar died on the spot, Durairaj succumbed to his injuries at the Alangulam Government Hospital. The police have launched a search for the accused,” said sources.

Superintendent of Police E T Samson visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Police personnel have been deployed in the village.

