Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC stays execution of portions of ex-TN CM Jayalalithaa death panel report

Interim order issued on a petition filed by former AIADMK health minister Vijayabaskar indicted in the report submitted by Arumughaswamy commission

Published: 01st March 2023 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa

Late Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa (Photo | PTI)

By Jegadeeswari Pandian
Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the execution of certain portions of Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission report which indicted and recommended an investigation against former health minister C Vijayabaskar in connection with the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the interim order on a petition filed by Vijayabaskar seeking to quash relevant portions- especially paragraphs 39.1 to 39.7 and 47.28- of the commission’s report dated August 23, 2022, and the subsequent G.O. issued by the state government on October 17, 2022, in so far as the allegations or actions against him are concerned.

The petitioner was represented by counsels Nithyaesh Natraj, Vaibhav Venkatesh, and Anirudh Sriram. They pointed out that Vijayabaskar had been called by the commission only as a witness and no notice was issued to him before ordering the investigation. The petitioner’s reputation has taken a toll owing to the ‘baseless findings’ made in the commission’s report, they further added.

Hearing the submissions, Justice Swaminathan observed that there is an infraction of Section 8B of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952, which says that if any person’s reputation is likely to be prejudicially affected by the inquiry, the commission should give the person a reasonable opportunity of being heard in the inquiry and to produce evidence in his defence.

Further noting that a part of the cause of action arose within the court’s jurisdiction, the judge ordered an interim stay for the execution of the commission’s report and adjourned the case. The inquiry report stated that Vijayabaskar pleaded ignorance to various questions posed by the commission about the late CM’s health and medical treatment. 

“It is surprising that being the health minister, he did not take the necessary and proper initiative to take late CM abroad for treatment,” the report stated, adding that he was the main tool used by VK Sasikala and the Apollo doctors to prevent the attempts to take the late CM abroad.

‘No notice issued’
Vijayabaskar’s counsels said the ex-minister was called by the commission only as a witness and no notice was issued to him before ordering investigation. His reputation has taken a toll owing to ‘baseless findings’, they said 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras HC Jaya death panel J Jayalalithaa
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp