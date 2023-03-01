Photo exhibition, ‘selfie with CM’ to mark Stalin’s 70th birthday in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre in the state is all set to celebrate the 70th birthday of CM MK Stalin on March 1. One of the main events is a photo exhibition that showcases around 120 pictures of Stalin’s personal and public life. The exhibition, titled ‘The historical evidence for the 70 years of life’, was inaugurated by MNM president and actor Kamal Haasan on behalf of the Chennai East district DMK unit.

After inaugurating the photo exhibition, Kamal tweeted, “Such initiatives are necessary for today’s generation to realise the life journey of the chief minister who left a unique mark in the political history of TN for half a century.”

Literary programmes, including debates (pattimandram), were also organised in the city to celebrate the occasion. Renowned cine personalities including lyricist Vairamuthu, Vijay, and director Karu Pazhaniyappan participated in these programmes.

In addition, welfare measures, including gold rings for newborns in government hospitals, were provided to the poor and the needy. Tree sapling plantations, blood donation camps, eye screening camps and general medical camps were also held. Various sports events such as a south India-level Kabaddi tournament, cricket tournaments, and marathon events are also planned by various district units.

Apart from traditional events, DMK’s IT wing initiated two programmes for the cadre to wish Stalin on his birthday. One programme enables supporters to call over phone and record a birthday greeting for the CM. Another initiative, called ‘Selfie with CM’, allows people to take a photo with Stalin virtually, using augmented reality.

A public meeting is set to take place in Chennai on Wednesday, with senior political leaders from across the country, including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Jammu Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, expected to attend. Stalin will be felicitated by leaders of DMK allies and other state leaders at the event.

Actor Rajinikanth released a video on Tuesday evening wishing Stalin his birthday. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan and KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran were among others who wished the CM. Distribution of sweets, hoisting party flags, and party propaganda meetings are being organised across the state to celebrate the chief minister’s birthday.



