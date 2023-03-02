21 months in power: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's tale of success

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On August 8, 2018, at the iconic Rajaji Hall in Chennai, where Muthuvel Karunanidhi’s body was placed in a glass casket wrapped in the national flag, there was a palpable air of grief amid the slogan shouting. His son, MK Stalin, broke down when the news trickled in about the Madras High Court’s move to allow his father’s burial at Marina Beach, behind Anna Samadhi. A Raja hugged him fondly as the crowd cried in relief. Stalin’s elegy with a humble request wrapped up his persona: “At least now, just once, shall I call you Appa, my leader?”

Nearly five years on, the septuagenarian has walked a long distance, leaving his father’s shadow far behind. Over the last few years, he made two things abundantly clear. One, he has the ability to design and deliver governance schemes that would benefit every citizen. Two, he can lead a grand alliance to successive political victories. With a clarion call for opposition unity to defeat BJP, he has carved a niche for himself in the otherwise chaotic and star-studded national politics too.

The then CM M Karunanidhi with his

son and Chennai Mayor Stalin | file picture

Stalin’s journey to the top has been one of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. From a young age, he was involved in political activities, and in 1966, he started a youth forum for the DMK in Gopalapuram. Over the years, he climbed up the ranks, taking on various positions in the party and government, including mayor of Chennai Corporation, minister, and deputy chief minister.

Having patiently worked in various positions in the party and government over the past five decades, he has risen to his current stature. When he took over the party leadership after his father’s demise in August 2018, the DMK had lost two state assembly elections and had been out of power for seven years.

However, since the 2019 Lok Sabha poll victory, Stalin has delivered two more electoral victories in the state assembly polls and local body polls. During his 21 months as chief minister, he initiated several welfare schemes that benefited various sections of society. While the opposition parties point out that the DMK government failed to implement its poll promises, such as the Rs 1,000 monthly financial assistance to every ration cardholder, the government has implemented many schemes that reached the masses.

These include free bus rides for women, an exclusive budget for agriculture, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (healthcare at the doorstep), loan waiver for 13.50 lakh families who have availed jewel loans up to five sovereigns, and free power connections to 1.50 lakh farmers.

Despite facing challenges such as the Corona epidemic, financial constraints, and pending central funds, the Stalin government achieved several milestones during its first year. He has taken several initiatives to improve the state’s education system, protect the environment and forest wealth, and end manual scavenging.

However, his government has faced criticism with regard to law and order and instances of alleged intelligence failure. The Kallakuruchi riot and Coimbatore blast are some episodes that his political opponents point to as signs of poor governance. On the political front, he has been leading the Secular Progressive Alliance and managed to keep the diverse set of allies intact over the years. At the national level, DMK has become the most solid voice on issues like reservation and federalism. Many leaders have spoken of Stalin’s potential to grow beyond state politics and enter the national arena. Will he do it?

