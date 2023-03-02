Home States Tamil Nadu

Makhna escapes from being hit by speeding train in Tamil Nadu

A makhna elephant escaped in the nick of time from getting hit by a speeding train at Pillayarpuram near Madukkarai recently.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The makhna elephant got down from the track just as a train from Palakkad speeding towards Coimbatore passed the spot | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A makhna elephant escaped in the nick of time from getting hit by a speeding train at Pillayarpuram near Madukkarai recently. The video of the incident went viral on Wednesday. Sources in the forest department said Pillayarpuram, which is situated 10 km from Ettimadai. is not the regular route used by elephants unlike Ettimadai where elephant movement is common.

The incident took place on February 22 around 8.30am when the animal that had strayed into the city from Sethumadai near Pollachi got on the railway track after quenching his thirst in a check dam nearby.
Alert forest department staff sensed the danger and made loud noises and burst fire crackers to force get off the track, 

Their efforts paid off as the elephant got down just as a train from Palakkad speeding towards Coimbatore passed the spot. “The animal was very clever and got off the track after hearing the train's horn approaching behind him. What was disturbing was the loco pilot repeatedly honked instead of slowing down,” said a forest department officer.

Commenting on the incident. Tenkasi-based RTI activist R Pandiraja said,  “The railways has assured that trains will be operated at 65 kmph during day and 45 kmph during night for the safety of the elephants passing between Madukkarai and Palakkad junctions. From the video, it is evident that the train was travelling very fast. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
speeding train makhna elephant
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp