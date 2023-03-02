Man sets lover on fire in TN's Tiruppur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested in Tiruppur for murdering a 30-year-old woman by setting her on fire on Wednesday. The arrested was identified as Vijay of Nathakadaiyur near Kangeyam in Tirupur.

According to police, the deceased woman of Varathappampalayam near Kangeyam was married and had two children. She was in a relationship with the suspect for the last few years. Police said that they befriended through Facebook and further developed their relationship. Meanwhile, the man’s family arranged marriage for him with another woman and it was fixed on Thursday.

The woman allegedly opposed his marriage and uploaded their photos on her Facebook account, as he did not listen to her words. Upset over this, the man went to her house on Tuesday evening and set her on fire.

She was rescued by neighbours and rushed to Tirupur GH after giving first aid at Kangeyam GH.

However, she died in the hospital on Wednesday morning without responding to treatment.

Kangeyam Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday and remanded him in judicial custody.

COIMBATORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested in Tiruppur for murdering a 30-year-old woman by setting her on fire on Wednesday. The arrested was identified as Vijay of Nathakadaiyur near Kangeyam in Tirupur. According to police, the deceased woman of Varathappampalayam near Kangeyam was married and had two children. She was in a relationship with the suspect for the last few years. Police said that they befriended through Facebook and further developed their relationship. Meanwhile, the man’s family arranged marriage for him with another woman and it was fixed on Thursday. The woman allegedly opposed his marriage and uploaded their photos on her Facebook account, as he did not listen to her words. Upset over this, the man went to her house on Tuesday evening and set her on fire. She was rescued by neighbours and rushed to Tirupur GH after giving first aid at Kangeyam GH.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, she died in the hospital on Wednesday morning without responding to treatment. Kangeyam Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday and remanded him in judicial custody.