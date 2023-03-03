Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore Police arrest 90 ‘rowdies’ in two months

The Coimbatore city police arrested 90 people in the last two months as part of crackdown against the rowdy elements.

Published: 03rd March 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore city police arrested 90 people in the last two months as part of a crackdown against the rowdy elements. Police have intensified the drive following two murders that took place in the city in February. Police said they have executed peace bonds against around 754 history sheeters. According to police, bonds under 110 CrPC (Code Of Criminal Procedure) (security for good behaviour from habitual offenders) were executed against 205 people in January and February.

As many as 158 people were bound under the 109 CrPC (Security for good behavior from suspected) and the bonds under Section 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) were executed against 391 people.

“Several gangs involved in petty crime for the past few years have recently started committing major crimes like conducting kangaroo court  and committing murders over gang rivalry in taking control of a particular area and extortion,” said police.

The drive against rowdy elements started in January and areas with a large number of miscreants have been identified and drives are being conducted by police from the respective jurisdictions. The police have been working on solving the pending arrest proceedings in old cases and depending on the severity of the cases against them, they have been kept under shadow watch.

City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan said, “We are identifying miscreants who are continuing criminal activities and arresting them immediately based on the cases against them. Apart from this, peace bonds are being executed against persons who are likely to disturb the law and order of the city.”

