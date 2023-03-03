Kadambakuttai tribals in Tamil Nadu to get bitumen road soon

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Kadambakuttai, a tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat, will soon get a bitumen road for a 1.6 km stretch at the cost of Rs 89 lakh. A proposal for road work will be sent to the district administration next week.

Kelamangalam Block Development Officer Santhalakshmi told TNIE, “Following the survey for the road work conducted by the revenue department two weeks ago, a survey was conducted by BDO and an engineer this week. A proposal for the road will be sent to the Krishnagiri district administration next week. Works for a 1.6 km long road at the cost of Rs 89 lakh will be sanctioned under Scheduled Tribe Welfare Fund. Levelling of road work will be started on Monday and the road laying process will be started after the approval of the proposal.

KM Govindaraj, head of Kadambakuttai village, said, “Over 40 tribal families and eight caste Hindu families residing at Kadambakuttai village for many generations. Once the road work is completed, 10 families who have been settled in the plains from the hilltops for two decades will be resettled in the hilltops. Bitumen road was a demand for the past two decades.”

Thalli MLA T Ramachandran said that he is working to fulfil basic amenities in his constituency, especially for tribal villages. Thereby, he has already given petitions to the district administration and the State government to provide road facilities for tribal villages like Kalliyur to Mookankarai, Kumara Chetti eri to Kadambakuttai, Melur to Gullatti in Bettamugilalam panchayat, Bilikal to Belpatti in Manjukondapalli panchayat. Among this, road work to Kadambakuttai will be started soon.

