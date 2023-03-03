Home States Tamil Nadu

Kadambakuttai tribals in Tamil Nadu to get bitumen road soon

Kadambakuttai, a tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat, will soon get a bitumen road for a 1.6 km stretch at the cost of Rs 89 lakh.

Published: 03rd March 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Roads

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI:  Kadambakuttai, a tribal village in Bettamugilalam panchayat, will soon get a bitumen road for a 1.6 km stretch at the cost of Rs 89 lakh. A proposal for road work will be sent to the district administration next week.

Kelamangalam Block Development Officer Santhalakshmi told TNIE, “Following the survey for the road work conducted by the revenue department two weeks ago, a survey was conducted by BDO and an engineer this week. A proposal for the road will be sent to the Krishnagiri district administration next week. Works for a 1.6 km long road at the cost of Rs 89 lakh will be sanctioned under Scheduled Tribe Welfare Fund. Levelling of road work will be started on Monday and the road laying process will be started after the approval of the proposal.

KM Govindaraj, head of Kadambakuttai village, said, “Over 40 tribal families and eight caste Hindu families residing at Kadambakuttai village for many generations. Once the road work is completed, 10 families who have been settled in the plains from the hilltops for two decades will be resettled in the hilltops. Bitumen road was a demand for the past two decades.”

Thalli MLA T Ramachandran said that he is working to fulfil basic amenities in his constituency, especially for tribal villages. Thereby, he has already given petitions to the district administration and the State government to provide road facilities for tribal villages like Kalliyur to Mookankarai, Kumara Chetti eri to Kadambakuttai, Melur to Gullatti in Bettamugilalam panchayat, Bilikal to Belpatti in Manjukondapalli panchayat. Among this, road work to Kadambakuttai will be started soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadambakuttai tribals
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp