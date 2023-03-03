Kamarajar government college HoD harassing students: PhD scholar complains to TN CM  

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Alleging that Kamarajar Government Arts College’s commerce department HoD sexually harassed her for the past seven months, a PhD student petitioned CM MK Stalin recently. The student also alleged that the HoD mentally tortured her by cutting the power supply to PhD student’s room. She said he threatened that he would not sign the NOC, which is mandatory for the completion of her doctorate.

“My guide, J Merlinseelar Singh, went to another government college in Palkulam on transfer. The HoD has been using sexual innuendos while sitting in the room, allocated for the research students. He is forcing me to choose him as my research guide and said I can complete my doctorate only if he signs the NOC. A stern action should be taken against the HoD to save other research students from his act,” demanded the PhD student.

Urging the state government to take action against the HoD, hundreds of students staged a sit-in protest in the college campus on Thursday. The college authorities and police personnel conducted a talk with the students, assuring action if the inquiry finds him guilty. The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education in Tirunelveli, Baskaran, and district administration has conducted an inquiry into the matter.

“I have prepared a detailed report by conducting an inquiry with the petitioner, her parents, fellow students and the HoD. I discussed it with the police and college administration and will send my report to the official Directorate of Collegiate Education, who will decide the next course of action,” Baskaran told TNIE.



