Tamil writers condemn Konangi over sexual abuse allegation

Recently, a man named Karthik Ramachandran, in a long post, alleged that Konangi tried to sexually abuse him several times when he had joined the drama school.

Published: 03rd March 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  After several youths took to social media to raise allegations of sexual abuse by Tamil writer Konangi, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association (TPWAA) condemned Konangi and expressed its solidarity with the victims.

Konangi is a renowned writer who has been active in Tamil literary circles since the past 35 years. His brother, Muruga Boopathi, is the founder of the drama forum ‘Manalmagudi’ while Konangi is the storyteller at Manalmagudi. In 2021, the state government honoured Konangi with the Illakiya Mamani award.

Recently, a man named Karthik Ramachandran, in a long post, alleged that Konangi tried to sexually abuse him several times when he joined the drama school. He said that he was unable to handle the issues properly as all this happened during his adolescence and put him under a lot of stress and distress, adding that he was not the only one who faced such abuse from Konangi.   

Following his post, many Facebook users began sharing their bitter experiences with Konangi, claiming that the charges levelled against Konangi were true.

TPWAA state president Madukkur Ramalingam, in a press statement on Thursday, condemned Konagi and supported the victims. He also assured TPWAA’s solidarity for the affected victims.
 

