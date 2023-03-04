Home States Tamil Nadu

Bypoll results don’t mirror general election trend, reveal previous data in TN

Likewise, when Edappadi K Palaniswami was the CM, the state witnessed bypolls for 22 assembly seats that were held simultaneously with the 2019 parliament election.

Published: 04th March 2023 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

VOTERS, VOTE, VOTING

Image used for representationl purpose only. (File Photo)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Going by the data in the past, the outcome of by-elections has not always been reflected in the subsequent general elections. Despite winning nine assembly seats in the 2019 bypoll, AIADMK managed to secure only 4 out of the same 9 seats in the 2021 general election. Similarly, AMMK failed to replicate their success in the RK Nagar constituency in subsequent elections.

Soon after Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan marched towards victory in the Erode (East) bypoll, all the leaders of the DMK-led alliance, including CM MK Stalin, exuded their hope that the win is the precursor to a bigger victory for the Secular Progressive Alliance in the 2024 parliament election.

But the past data reveal a contrasting picture. During 2001-2004, when J Jayalalithaa was the chief minister, the state witnessed bypolls for five assembly constituencies - Andipatti, Sathankulam, Saidapet, Vaniyampadi and Atcharapakkam. The ruling AIADMK won all five seats and they also had claimed the people of Tamil Nadu are happy with the government and that the trend would reflect in the 2004 parliament general elections. But, the ruling AIADMK met with a disaster, and lost all 39 parliament seats in the 2004 election.

Likewise, when Edappadi K Palaniswami was the CM, the state witnessed bypolls for 22 assembly seats that were held simultaneously with the 2019 parliament election. Though the  ruling AIADMK won nine seats - Sholingur, Pappireddipatti, Harur, Nilakkottai, Manamadurai, Sattur, Paramakudi, Vilathikulam and Sulur in the election, they faced a huge setback in the parliament general election, losing 38 out of the total 39 seats.Though the AIADMK thought the nine seats that they won in the by-election to be their stronghold, it was not to be the case. In the next assembly election, the party managed to bag only four out of those nine seats.

Commenting on the optimism of the leaders of DMK and its allies, veteran journalist and political observer T Koodalarasan termed it is a myth believed by the winners.  The infamous Thirumangalam bypoll held on January 9, 2009, is a prime example of this. The DMK secured over 79,000 votes in the bypoll, but in the subsequent parliament elections held in April 2009, the DMK alliance candidates secured only around 66,000 votes. This indicates the mind of the voters can change within a short period.

He added the winners are of the belief that the same result would repeat in the next year’s parliamentary general election, but there is no possibility to achieve the same after 14 months. “The voters will approach every election in a different perspective, and it will reflect in the outcome.”

Another veteran political journalist, T Karthick, said after AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran emerged victorious in the RK Nagar assembly bypoll in 2017, he also expressed similar views. “However, his party was not unable to secure votes in the subsequent election. Even in RK Nagar assembly seat, they were not able to obtain enough votes to get their deposit back. Whether it is the ruling party, opposition or independent, there is only a mild chance of securing the same number of votes in the same constituency in subsequent elections,” he said.

When contacted DMK leaders declined to comment but said CM would achieve his target of winning all the parliament seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bypoll AIADMK Elangovan DMK
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp