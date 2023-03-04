Home States Tamil Nadu

Crude oil leaks into sea off Nagapattinam coast in Tamil Nadu

The state government is likely to form an expert committee to quantify the leak and assess the extent of damage to the environment.  

Published: 04th March 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the oil spread in the sea off the Pattinacherry coast in Nagapattinam district on Friday. Fishers said fish and other organisms were dying | Express

By Ramesh N and SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/CHENNAI: Hundreds of litres of crude oil have leaked into the sea from a ruptured pipeline of the Cauvery Basin Refinery belonging to Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) in Nagapattinam, officials from the corporation said on Friday.

Although the leak has polluted the near shore waters and coast, CPCL officials termed it minor and said a joint operation is under way to repair the pipeline and remediate the affected area. The state government is likely to form an expert committee to quantify the leak and assess the extent of damage to the environment.  

The incident caused unrest among the fisherfolk of Pattinacherry hamlet as fish and other organisms started dying. Two sea vessels and a Dornier aircraft of the Coast Guard were pressed into service to survey the oil spill. The pollution was noticed up to 50 metres into the sea and fishermen in the area did not venture into the sea on Friday.

As per the preliminary report submitted by the Nagapattinam District Environment Engineer, the fishermen of Nagore first complained of a “kerosene” smell from the sea around 6.50 pm on Thursday. CPCL officials inspected the site immediately and couldn’t find the source of oil leakage in the sea. Repair work started only on Friday afternoon. It was observed that only residual crude oil in the pipeline had leaked whose quantity could not be estimated.

Dead fish on the shore | Express

Environment secretary Supriya Sahu said, “I am told the oil spill was not alarming, but an expert committee will be constituted, which will visit the site on Saturday and assess the quantum of leak.”
Local fishermen said the oil spill is spread over an area from Pattinancherry to the Samanthanpettai coast.

Fish and crabs are seen dead and washed on the shore. The fishermen had staged protests against CPCL and initially did not allow them to carry out repair works, forcing the sub-collector to hold peace talks.
An official spokesperson from CPCL told TNIE the Cauvery Basin Refinery was decommissioned in 2019. However, the crude from ONGC’s Narimanam Oil Wells are stored in the refinery’s tanks and are transported to Chennai once every 45 days for processing at its Manali refinery.

“Though crude oil pumping is not operational, a minor leak was noticed in the pipeline by Thursday evening which was swept into the sea due to high tide waves. The specific part of the leak has been spotted. Work on arresting the leak and removing crude from the sea water is underway and is expected to be completed by Saturday morning. There will not be any environmental impact. Officials from CPCL, with the support from IOCL, ONGC and district administration are working for it,” a CPCL statement read. A Arun Thamburaj, Nagapattinam collector said, “The spread is not going to be much and is restricted within 50 meters from the shore line.”

(With inputs from Antony Fernando @ Nagapattinam)

Villagers raised alert
Preliminary report of Nagapattinam DEE says the fishermen of Nagore complained of “kerosene” smell from the sea around 6.50 pm on Thursday

Repair started Friday
CPCL officials couldn’t locate the source of oil leakage in the sea. Repair work started on Friday afternoon. Only residual crude oil in the pipeline had leaked, the report said

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPCL Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited crude oil Nagapattinam
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp