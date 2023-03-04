Home States Tamil Nadu

Protest after migrant worker run over by train in TN's Tiruppur

According to sources, Sanjiv Kumar (31) of Bihar had been working in a garment unit in the city for the last few months.

Protests, Rally

For representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A large number of migrant workers staged a  protest in front of Tiruppur railway police station on Friday, alleging foul play in the death of a garment unit worker whose body was found near the track.CCTV footage showed that he was hit by a train while crossing the tracks. According to sources, Sanjiv Kumar (31) of Bihar had been working in a garment unit in the city for the last few months.

He went missing on Thursday. His colleagues and friends gathered in front of the station alleging that he was murdered. Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police played the CCTV footage of the accident to them.

In the clip, Sanjiv Kumar was seen hit by a train while crossing the track. The protesters dispersed after seeing the footage.

Comments

