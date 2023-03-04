Summer of 2023 to set new records for TN’s power hunger?

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the state’s power demand surpassing the significant milestone of 16,500 MW before the onset of summer, TANGEDCO has predicted that the demand may witness a considerable surge in the coming days.

According to data accessed by TNIE, the state’s demand stood at 16,527 MW and the power consumption at 350.839 million units on Tuesday. The highest demand ever recorded is 17,563 MW and the consumption is 388.078 million units.

A senior TANGEDCO officer told TNIE that during the year beginning, the state’s power requirement ranged between 14,000 and 15,000 MW. However, owing to rising temperatures and increased industrial activity, power demand has increased in the past few weeks.

The official stated that the demand crossed 16,500 MW earlier than last year and predicted that the state would set new records during the summer.

Another official said that while the state’s power supply infrastructure is equipped to handle the current demand, authorities will ensure uninterrupted supply during peak summer months. TANGEDCO also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 14 private companies to procure 2,228 MW of power.

It will receive the power at a cost of Rs 5 per unit till May 20. After that, the utility is set to start purchasing wind power as the season commences in the middle of May.

The official added that 2,830 MW of power is also being purchased from 11 private players under long-term contracts.

Additionally, under swap arrangements, TANGEDCO will obtain power from other state utilities. The official explained that the arrangement means supplying excess power during the wind season to the required states and getting back the same during summer.

The official also urged the public to reduce electricity consumption. As of Friday 7.50 am, power demand stood at 16,168.

