Tamil Nadu govt launches helpline, deploys teams to fight rumors of attacks on Bihar workers

According to the officials from the police department of Erode district, migrant workers are working in textile industries, construction, power looms, agriculture, hotels, private companies.

Published: 05th March 2023 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel explaining the situation to migrant workers. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state government is countering a disinformation campaign launched by miscreants on social media claiming attacks on north Indian migrant workers by sending teams to visit various sites across the state to instil confidence in workers.

Official sources told TNIE the disinformation campaign was an attempt by miscreants to discredit Tamil Nadu’s image as a peaceful society and a successful investment hub. The state has instructed collectors, superintendents of police and commissioners of police across districts to meet migrant workers and boost their confidence.

There are around 4 lakh people from other states in Tamil Nadu, including migrant workers, pilgrims, students, and those doing petty jobs or business. Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said around 82,000 guest workers including 25,000 Bihar natives are working in the district and registered their names with the district administration.

“We along with the police department are constantly meeting them at their places to settle the panic situation. The messages to them were also given in Hindi and we planned to issue pamphlets in Hindi to explain the situation and what measures are taken for their safety. In the last two days after the announcement of toll-free numbers, no complaint was received from guest workers,” he said.

Similarly, in Tirupur SP G Shashank Sai said as per the labour department data there are 1.5 lakh migrants working in the district and a section of labours are moving to their native due to the Holi festival and because of the current situation. But they also said they are going to their native to explain the situation to their families.

Otherwise, there was no tense situation in Tirupur. He added that the police teams are spreading awareness on this issue at the doorstep of all factories in the district. A top official from the home department said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would block tweets upon receiving specific complaints.

Co-founder of Altnews, Mohammed Zubair, tweeted that several scaremongering tweets and videos are being spread with false claims of Hindi-speaking migrant workers being attacked in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted five videos, including one from Hyderabad where one person was killed, and the other from Karnataka, Jodhpur, and Coimbatore, where various incidents took place. North Indian media, without verifying the content, have also been circulating it.

According to the officials from the police department of Erode district, migrant workers are working in textile industries, construction, power looms, agriculture, hotels, and private companies. They are making up for the labour shortage in Erode.

“Misinformation shared on social media has created fear among migrant workers. To allay their fears, an awareness meeting was held in Erode on Friday evening by the district police. District Superintendent of Police V Sasimohan presided over the meeting.

More than 100 migrant workers, their contractors and company owners participated in this meeting. We have advised them not to fear by relying on fake information. We have advised the workers to call on the given numbers if they need any assistance. So far workers have not moved out in large numbers from Erode.” an officer said.

As far as Salem is concerned, the police said that apart from those going for the Holi festival, migrant workers did not travel in large numbers. “Salem is also the main junction for those coming from Coimbatore and Tirupur. Due to this, the railway station is crowded.“Migrant workers from the suburbs of Salem have not yet gone to their home states,” said District Superintendent of Police R Sivakumar.

(With inputs from Coimbatore)

