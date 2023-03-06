Coimbatore Corporation’s residential school for civil service aspirants to open soon

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC)’s residential school for higher secondary students preparing for competitive exams is nearing completion and is likely to be inaugurated in the next academic year. Once commissioned, this will be Tamil Nadu’s first model school run by a local body.

The corporation is developing the institution on the campus of the school for the hearing and speech impaired at RS Puram at a cost of Rs 6.5 crore under the Namaku Namay scheme with private and CSR funding of Rs 2.2 crore. The school is spread across 1.23 acres and will have state-of-the-art facilities.

It was proposed to build additional classrooms & smart classes in the west block of the school, Physics & Chemistry labs in the North block, linking bridges, bedrooms and restrooms for girls on the first and second floors of the South block, a separate hostel block with two floors for boys in the Southern part of the campus, playgrounds, swimming pool, food court, pathways, entertainment rooms and renovation of the existing & damaged classrooms, said the sources.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said the infrastructure works have entered the final stage of construction and the campus will be ready in the next 2 months, adding that the student’s admission will begin soon.

“Around 150 students will be enrolled in the school. Some of them suggested increasing the strength of students in the school. But I’ve urged the school education department to turn down such pleas as this model school is more about quality than quantity,” he added.

