Coimbatore corporation’s School of Excellence short of amenities, infrastructure

The school lacks basic facilities like classrooms and long queues of students are seen to use a few toilets during the interval, said a student.

Published: 06th March 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

govt school

File photo of students at a government school | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Despite being selected as the school of excellence by the state government in 2022, the CCMA Girls Government Higher Secondary School is lacking basic amenities and infrastructure. As per sources, the school of excellence scheme aims to provide holistic education to students for grooming their personalities to excellence through exposure to different forms of co-curricular and extracurricular activities like a library, sports, arts and literature.

Facilities like smart classrooms, hi-tech labs, etc will also be provided for the selected school.  Besides, additional classrooms along with an auditorium will be provided. Also, specialized teaching resources towards areas of arts, drama, music, sports teachers and librarians will be engaged through SMC. For this, the state government selected 28 schools of excellence at a cost of Rs 171 crores, sources added.

D Karthik, parent of a class 7 student at the school CCMA told TNIE, “The school is one of the biggest government schools in the district with around 2800 students and it was selected as the school of excellence by the school education department in July 2022. Parents thought this will bring good infrastructure to the school and the students can study without any struggle. However, nothing happened.”

An SMC member, D Selvarani (name changed) told TNIE, “The school lacks basic facilities like classrooms and long queues of students are seen to use a few toilets during the interval. Due to this, many students face health issues. Also, students are forced to sit in congested classrooms due to space crunch.”

“Group of parents have already submitted several petitions to the education department demanding basic facilities, but all fall in deaf ears” The school immediately needs at least 10 ten classrooms, six toilet units, a cook room, a water facility, cleanliness workers and desks,” she added.  Repeated attempts to contact top officers of the school education department went in vain.

