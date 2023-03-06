In three days, migrant workers' helpline gets 600 calls from kin in TN's Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The helpline for migrant workers received over 600 calls in three days, Tiruppur SP G Shashank Sai said on Sunday. Speaking to media persons, Sai said, “Three cases have been registered regarding fake messages on social media on assault of migrant workers. We will send two teams, each headed by an inspector, to pursue the case."

"We have sent requests to Twitter, YouTube and Facebook asking them to remove the posts. Twitter has removed the fake posts. Besides, we have requested the nodal officer for YouTube to freeze the account of the respective subscriber who spread false information and fake messages. Also, we have requested banks to freeze the accounts of these YouTubers," he added.

He added, “More than 600 calls were received on the migrant helpline in the district within three days. None of the calls was about attacks on migrant workers. The relatives of workers in Bihar and Jharkhand have been calling us to find out about the situation in Tamil Nadu. We assured the callers that the workers are safe here.”

