Influenza virus behind spike in fever cases in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The State Public Health Laboratory analysis shows that the increase in fever cases in the state is linked to Influenza subtype A(H3N2) virus and other subtypes. The analysis is in line with the findings in other parts of the country. Usually, the fever cases come down in January.

Dr S Chandrasekar, Professor of Medicine at Government Stanley Medical College said that children are more affected than adults, with symptoms including fever, sore throat, body pain, tiredness, and cough lasting for at least three weeks.

Dr Janani Sankar, Deputy Medical Director, Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital said, “Per day, the hospital is getting over 100 fever cases. But most of the cases are mild, and children are recovering in a few days.”

According to sources, the State Public Health Laboratory tested around 50 samples with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms in February and found the predominant circulation of Influenza A Virus (H3N2), followed by respiratory syncytial virus and adenoviruses, which are common respiratory pathogens. Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, told TNIE that samples of ILI cases were taken from Chennai and its neighbouring districts and tested.

“The viruses are expected to come under control in a few days. Elderly people and those with compromised immunity should avoid public places. Even if they go out, they should wear a face mask,” he stated. The DPH said in a report that the increase in ILI cases is not due to Covid-19 and swine flu (AH1N1). “The predominant cause is due to Influenza A virus (subtype A(H3N2)), which is a common respiratory pathogen, causing seasonal flu,” he said.

“The primary cause of the outbreak is the Influenza A virus, specifically the subtype A(H3N2), which is a common respiratory pathogen responsible for seasonal flu. It is classified clinically as mild (A), moderate (B), and severe (C). Patients in category C, who are elderly and have comorbidities along with respiratory distress, can be easily treated with Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) tablets. The current cases mostly fall under category A, and we have sufficient stocks of Oseltamivir available,” the DPH said in the report.

Additionally, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) type A/B is also circulating in the community and causing flu-like illness, which is typically self-limiting.

The DPH advised all patients with fever to seek medical attention at nearby government primary health centers and other health facilities in both rural and urban areas for proper management of their symptoms.

The State Public Health Laboratory tested ILI cases targeting 21 respiratory viruses. Among the ILI cases investigated, 50% were caused by Influenza A virus, followed by 37.5 % caused by respiratory syncytial Viruddh A/B.

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 1,000 fever medical camps will be conducted across the state on March 10, with 200 camps in Chennai alone. In areas with more fever cases, mobile medical units will be sent to screen people. All fever patients are advised to visit nearby government primary health centers and other health facilities in both rural and urban areas to get proper treatment for fever management.

