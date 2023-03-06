Home States Tamil Nadu

Influenza virus behind spike in fever cases in Tamil Nadu

Health Minister Ma Subramanian says 1,000 fever medical camps will be conducted across the state on March 10

Published: 06th March 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Fever, Hospitalised

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State Public Health Laboratory analysis shows that the increase in fever cases in the state is linked to Influenza subtype A(H3N2) virus and other subtypes. The analysis is in line with the findings in other parts of the country. Usually, the fever cases come down in January.

Dr S Chandrasekar, Professor of Medicine at Government Stanley Medical College said that children are more affected than adults, with symptoms including fever, sore throat, body pain, tiredness, and cough lasting for at least three weeks.

WATCH |

Representative image

Dr Janani Sankar, Deputy Medical Director, Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital said, “Per day, the hospital is getting over 100 fever cases. But most of the cases are mild, and children are recovering in a few days.”

According to sources, the State Public Health Laboratory tested around 50 samples with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms in February and found the predominant circulation of Influenza A Virus (H3N2), followed by respiratory syncytial virus and adenoviruses, which are common respiratory pathogens. Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health, told TNIE that samples of ILI cases were taken from Chennai and its neighbouring districts and tested. 

“The viruses are expected to come under control in a few days. Elderly people and those with compromised immunity should avoid public places. Even if they go out, they should wear a face mask,” he stated. The DPH said in a report that the increase in ILI cases is not due to Covid-19 and swine flu (AH1N1). “The predominant cause is due to Influenza A virus (subtype A(H3N2)), which is a common respiratory pathogen, causing seasonal flu,” he said.

“The primary cause of the outbreak is the Influenza A virus, specifically the subtype A(H3N2), which is a common respiratory pathogen responsible for seasonal flu. It is classified clinically as mild (A), moderate (B), and severe (C). Patients in category C, who are elderly and have comorbidities along with respiratory distress, can be easily treated with Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) tablets. The current cases mostly fall under category A, and we have sufficient stocks of Oseltamivir available,” the DPH said in the report.
Additionally, the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) type A/B is also circulating in the community and causing flu-like illness, which is typically self-limiting. 

The DPH advised all patients with fever to seek medical attention at nearby government primary health centers and other health facilities in both rural and urban areas for proper management of their symptoms.
The State Public Health Laboratory tested ILI cases targeting 21 respiratory viruses. Among the ILI cases investigated, 50% were caused by Influenza A virus, followed by 37.5 % caused by respiratory syncytial Viruddh A/B.

TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian announced that 1,000 fever medical camps will be conducted across the state on March 10, with 200 camps in Chennai alone. In areas with more fever cases, mobile medical units will be sent to screen people. All fever patients are advised to visit nearby government primary health centers and other health facilities in both rural and urban areas to get proper treatment for fever management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
influenza virus fever Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp