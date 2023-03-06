Make use of surgical facilities at Alangulam Government Hospital in TN

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Doctors at the Alangulam Government Hospital (GH) started major ENT and general surgeries for the first time. Joint Director (Health Services) Dr Premalatha advised the villagers on Sunday to make use of the facility. In a statement, Premalatha said the team of doctors, led by ENT surgeon Dr Sivaram Gautam, have done many surgeries in a short span of time.

"The Upgraded Primary Health Centre was further upgraded as GH in 2017. However, it did not get the proper infrastructure and manpower to function in a full-fledged manner as a sub-district hospital. Hence, the villagers had to travel nearly one hour to Tenkasi district headquarters hospital or Tirunelveli medical college hospital for advanced surgeries. In 2019, Alangulam GH got dialysis machines. Now, we have begun performing many surgeries here itself," she added.



Gautam, Chief Medical Officer of the GH, said his team performed 12 ENT surgeries like tonsillectomy referred by the doctors of Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram.

"Apart from this, many tympanoplasty and functional endoscopic sinus surgeries with the support of an anaesthetist, Dr Jayasree, were performed here. We also performed four abdominal surgeries including hernia surgery and 14 laparoscopic sterilisation surgeries with the help of surgeons from nearby government hospitals. District Collector Durai Ravichandran appreciated our efforts during his recent visit to Alangulam GH," he added.

