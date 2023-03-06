Migrant workers attack row: Officials from Bihar visit Tiruppur, say clips released by vested groups 

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The fact-finding team deputed by the Bihar government to look into alleged attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu has expressed satisfaction with the response and confidence-building measures initiated by the state government while addressing media persons after interacting with an official of Tiruppur district administration on Sunday.

Secretary of Bihar’s rural development department D Balamurugan said, “We held talks with officials, trade unions, businessmen and farmers about the alleged attack on migrant labourers from Bihar in Tiruppur. After the talks and detailed discussions, we found that the videos of an incident in Coimbatore and another one in Jodhpur were circulated on social media platforms by vested interests having mala fide intentions. This created needless confusion among natives of workers who are working here, and they started to feel insecure.”

“But, Tiruppur district administration has reached out to migrant workers. It launched a series of programmes to raise awareness about the fake messages and assured safety to migrant workers in Tiruppur. The district administration has also created a helpline for migrants. Thanks to these confidence building measures taken by the administration, we feel the situation has been normalised. On the whole, we are satisfied with the action and immediate response of the Tamil Nadu government.”

Later, the team comprising Rural Development Department Secretary D Balamurugan, IG (CID) P Kannan, Labour Department Special Secretary Alok Kumar, and SP (STP) Bihar - Santhosh Kumar visited several industrial units in Tiruppur city and interacted with migrant workers. On Saturday, the team met with senior officials including police, revenue and labour departments in Chennai.

OPS, Thol urge state government to act against hatemongers

Chennai: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan have asked the state government to take strong action against those spreading fake news about migrant workers from Bihar. In a press statement, Deputy Opposition Leader O Panneerselvam expressed his anguish over the campaign against migrant workers on social media that they were living in unsafe conditions in the state. “Tamils are known for their hospitality and people from other states have been working in Tamil Nadu for generations in various sectors and their contribution in creating infrastructures and development of the state is significant,” OPS said. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan stated, “Since this is a systematic terrorist conspiracy, we urge you to take action under the Terrorism Prevention Act against everyone who is behind it.”

SP meets 2,500 KKNPP workers, says TN safest place for them

Tirunelveli: With fake news on migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu circulating on social media, Superintendent of Police P Saravanan met around 2,500 north Indians at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KKNPP) on Saturday and explained to them the efforts taken up by the state police to ensure their safety. “The rumours being spread are entirely baseless. TN is the safest state for migrant workers. Labourers from other states work in Tirunelveli district as comfortably and peacefully as they would work in their own hometown. Their families have no reason to worry regarding their safety. Concerning basic amenities or any other assistance, the workers at KKNPP can contact me. I will take steps to fulfil all demands concerning matters in my control, and forward other demands to the officials concerned,” he said.

