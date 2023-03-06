SASTRA law school team wins NHRC moot court

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A team representing SASTRA Law School bagged the first prize in the National Law University-National Human Rights Commission Moot court competition held at the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) campus in Tiruchy on Sunday.

The team of three, comprising second-year students Kavya R Krishnan, S Anupamaa and Gayathri Narayanan N, received a cash prize of Rs 45,000 after they trumped the Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, to emerge as winners.

The proposition for the event primarily revolved around the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, of 1979. Meanwhile, a team representing the SASTRA Law School has adjudged runners in the 13th K R Ramamani Tax Moot organised by Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) on Sunday.

While the team of three was awarded a cash prize of Rs 20, 000, Anirud Narayen, one of the team members, bagged the best speaker award and got a cash prize of Rs 10,000. A total of 32 teams participated in the competition. As per a statement, SASTRA had secured the first prize on five occasions over the last 12 years in the tax moot competition.

THANJAVUR: A team representing SASTRA Law School bagged the first prize in the National Law University-National Human Rights Commission Moot court competition held at the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) campus in Tiruchy on Sunday. The team of three, comprising second-year students Kavya R Krishnan, S Anupamaa and Gayathri Narayanan N, received a cash prize of Rs 45,000 after they trumped the Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, to emerge as winners. The proposition for the event primarily revolved around the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, of 1979. Meanwhile, a team representing the SASTRA Law School has adjudged runners in the 13th K R Ramamani Tax Moot organised by Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) on Sunday.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the team of three was awarded a cash prize of Rs 20, 000, Anirud Narayen, one of the team members, bagged the best speaker award and got a cash prize of Rs 10,000. A total of 32 teams participated in the competition. As per a statement, SASTRA had secured the first prize on five occasions over the last 12 years in the tax moot competition.