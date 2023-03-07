CCMC to float solar power plant in Periyakulam tank

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) in collaboration with ICLEI, a Swiss agency, will be setting up a floating solar power plant in the Periyakulam tank at Ukkadam to generate 140 KW a day.

The corporation is developing the water body at a cost of Rs 61.60 crore under the Smart City project. The works include laying dedicated pedestrian pathways, food stalls and kiosks, an amphitheatre, laser & music show areas, etc.

Besides, the civic body has partnered with a swiss agency called ICLEI (International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives) to set up the floating solar power plant in the water spread area.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the floating solar power plant will be set up at a cost of Rs 1.1 crore, with a 50 per cent contribution from the Swiss agency, under the Namakku Naame scheme. The plant will be able to generate about 140 KW a day.

“We have received administrative sanction for the project and are awaiting technical sanction from the CMA. Once it is received, we shall call for tender and start the work immediately. Once commissioned, we’ll be able to save up to Rs 1.2 lakh per month in electricity charges,” she added.

