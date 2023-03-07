Home States Tamil Nadu

Decommission ‘unsafe’ oil pipeline, CPCL directed

Following the assurances, the fisherfolk has withdrawn their protests temporarily which they had planned against the company this week.

Published: 07th March 2023 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

CPCL said they have plugged the leak completely with their ‘online sealing’ on Sunday | express

CPCL said they have plugged the leak completely with their ‘online sealing’ on Sunday | express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Nagapattinam district administration has asked Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (CPCL) to decommission the ‘unsafe pipeline’ that leaked three times in the last three days, leading to a major oil spill off the coast. The administration stated that it would not allow the pumping of oil through the pipeline.

Following the assurances, the fisherfolk has withdrawn their protests temporarily which they had planned against the company this week. A. Arun Thamburaj, the district collector of Nagapattinam, visited Nagore Pattinacherry and inspected the site and took stock of the progress of works carried out by CPCL to fix the leak. He also spoke to fisherfolk and assured them of support.

“The pipeline is old, unsafe and is not properly maintained. We have told the CPCL to remove the pipeline and they have agreed. We will not allow the pumping of oil or anything using the pipeline in future without our approval. We have assured our fisherfolk the same,” Thamburaj told TNIE.

The 9-kilometre-long pipeline connects CPCL’s crude oil storage tanks at Nagapattinam to the ships anchored off at Karaikkal Port. CPCL said they plugged their leak completely with their ‘online sealing’ on Sunday. The pipeline passing near Nagore Pattinacherry reportedly leaked thrice in three days since Thursday.

“We are currently flushing the pipeline after fixing the leak to remove the hydrocarbons. We are collecting the residual crude oil from the refinery end. There were no abnormalities thereafter. We are also testing the efficiency of the line,” a senior official from CPCL told TNIE. On Monday, officials from Nagapattinam district administration led a meeting with CPCL officials and fisherfolk. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPCL unsafe pipeline oil spill
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp