Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M’s new course is in line with NEP criteria, says Minister Pradhan

“After successfully having BS Data Science online for the last few years, IIT Madras now has added another feather to its cap–BS in Electronic Systems.  

Published: 07th March 2023 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually launched a four-year BS online course in electronic systems at IIT Madras on Monday| EXPRESS

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan virtually launched a four-year BS online course in electronic systems at IIT Madras on Monday| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday virtually launched a four-year online Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems course at IIT Madras. Addressing the event, the minister said that the course is in line with all recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

“After successfully having BS Data Science online for the last few years, IIT Madras now has added another feather to its cap–BS in Electronic Systems.  All the recommendations of NEP, whether it is flexibility,  employability, affordability, quality, accessibility or multiple entry and exits, are present in this course.”

The key objective of the new programme is to meet the growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in the country. The program also aligns with India’s semiconductor mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. 

According to sources, students can enrol in this course without appearing for JEE but will have to go through an in-built four-week qualifier process. Also, as this course have multiple exits, they can also get a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or BS degree, depending on their study duration of the course.  

To accomplish the mission of making IIT education more accessible to all, the fee for the BS in Electronic Systems programme has been kept affordable with additional scholarships being provided to students belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and those with family incomes of less than `5 lakh per annum, ensuring inclusivity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan IIT Madras NEP
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp