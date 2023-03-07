IIT-M’s new course is in line with NEP criteria, says Minister Pradhan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday virtually launched a four-year online Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems course at IIT Madras. Addressing the event, the minister said that the course is in line with all recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP).

“After successfully having BS Data Science online for the last few years, IIT Madras now has added another feather to its cap–BS in Electronic Systems. All the recommendations of NEP, whether it is flexibility, employability, affordability, quality, accessibility or multiple entry and exits, are present in this course.”

The key objective of the new programme is to meet the growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in the country. The program also aligns with India’s semiconductor mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design.

According to sources, students can enrol in this course without appearing for JEE but will have to go through an in-built four-week qualifier process. Also, as this course have multiple exits, they can also get a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or BS degree, depending on their study duration of the course.

To accomplish the mission of making IIT education more accessible to all, the fee for the BS in Electronic Systems programme has been kept affordable with additional scholarships being provided to students belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and those with family incomes of less than `5 lakh per annum, ensuring inclusivity.

CHENNAI: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday virtually launched a four-year online Bachelor of Science (BS) in Electronic Systems course at IIT Madras. Addressing the event, the minister said that the course is in line with all recommendations of National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). “After successfully having BS Data Science online for the last few years, IIT Madras now has added another feather to its cap–BS in Electronic Systems. All the recommendations of NEP, whether it is flexibility, employability, affordability, quality, accessibility or multiple entry and exits, are present in this course.” The key objective of the new programme is to meet the growing demand for skilled graduates in the electronics and embedded manufacturing sector in the country. The program also aligns with India’s semiconductor mission to make India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, students can enrol in this course without appearing for JEE but will have to go through an in-built four-week qualifier process. Also, as this course have multiple exits, they can also get a Foundational Level Certificate, Diploma or BS degree, depending on their study duration of the course. To accomplish the mission of making IIT education more accessible to all, the fee for the BS in Electronic Systems programme has been kept affordable with additional scholarships being provided to students belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and those with family incomes of less than `5 lakh per annum, ensuring inclusivity.