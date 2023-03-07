Home States Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand officials conduct surprise inspections in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district

They  arrived in the district from Coimbatore on Monday and visited two garment units, a hatchery and a mill.

Published: 07th March 2023 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand officials interacting with migrant workers of a spinning mill in Tiruppur district on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two teams of officials from Jharkhand conducted surprise inspections at several garment units, poultry farms and spinning mills in Tiruppur district on Monday. Sources said the inspections were conducted in the wake of fake videos about the attack of migrants. 

The teams including Dr M Tamilvannan - DIG(CID)- Jharkhand, Shamshad Shamsi - Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Prasad - Joint Labour Commissioner and Director (Minimum Wages), Abhishek Verma - Labour Superintendent (Ramgarh), Aakash Kumar - Representative from SRMI, Shika Lakra - Representative (Migrant Control Room) Jharkhand. 

They arrived in the district from Coimbatore on Monday and visited two garment units, a hatchery and a mill. The officials interacted with workers from Jharkhand and enquired with them about their safety and if they faced any labour issues. Later, the teams met with district collector Dr S Vineeth in Tiruppur city. They, however, refused to address the media.

