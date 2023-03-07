Home States Tamil Nadu

Let AIADMK poach, it shows we are growing: TN BJP chief Annamalai

Those firm on the ideology will remain in the BJP, he added.

Published: 07th March 2023 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

K Annamalai

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI:  Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Tuesday claimed his party was growing in the State and this could be seen with the AIADMK admitting a few BJP functionaries into that party.

Insisting that certain "bold" decisions taken by him are likely to make some disgruntled party members to shift loyalties, Annamalai said he would expedite his decisions to achieve the party's target in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

"Its good they left. Let them go. Only then new roles could be assigned to new persons who will emerge as next-level leaders in the BJP," Annamalai told reporters when sought for his reaction to Tamil Nadu BJP IT Wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar and State IT Wing secretary Dilip Kannan, quitting the BJP and joining the AIADMK in the presence of its interim general secretary K Palaniswami.

Both the leaders announced their decision on their respective Twitter sites accusing Annamalai of engaging in "surveillance" against many in the party.

There was a time when it was alleged that the BJP had to prosper only if leaders from the Dravidian parties joined it. "But our fortunes have changed. Now the Dravidian parties are growing with the entry of second, third and fourth-level leaders from the BJP. Let them poach. The situation is bound to change," Annamalai said before leaving for a party event in Madurai.

Those firm on the ideology will remain in the BJP, he added.

Asked if the latest developments would cause a rift in the alliance between the two parties, he shot back "I am not a manager of BJP to make idlis or dosa; but its president. I am a leader and will continue to take decisions like how late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa took without fear or favour."

His analogy was only to elucidate that he would take bold decisions befitting his position, he explained.

"I may go slow now. I will shift to top gears in the coming days to show result in the elections," the BJP chief said.

The AIADMK's decision to admit Nirmal Kumar and Dilip Kannan did not go well with a section of the BJP. Taking strong exception to it and alleging that the AIADMK had compromised on the alliance dharma, a handful of BJP youth wing members burnt a photo of Palaniswami in Kovilpatti in the southern coastal district of Thoothukudi in the State on Tuesday.

"Such is the politics of immature and half-baked," R M Babu Murugavel, AIADMK spokesperson, commented on the burning of Palaniswami's photos.

"It will be good if this continues, and what we have been expecting for a long time happens," Murugavel said in a tweet and added that a few in the BJP were trying to project themselves as bigger than the AIADMK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Politics Annamalai BJP AIADMK
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp