Petitions from people not mere papers, they represent a dream, a future: CM Stalin

“The latest schemes introduced by the state government have all been towards ensuring social justice,

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “Petitions from people are not mere papers. They represent a dream, a future,” said Chief Minister MK Stalin while chairing a review meeting at the Madurai collectorate on Monday with the collectors of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. He instructed the collectors to focus more on the MGNREGA, Kalaignar agriculture development scheme and the rural development works scheme, as these initiatives directly involve people from economically backward sections.

On the second day of his ‘CM on field visit’ (Kala Aayvil Muthalamaichar) initiative, Stalin also instructed the collectors to pay special attention to fostering livelihoods in villages. “The number of working hours under the MGNREGA scheme should be increased, spend the entire fund released under the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam for welfare programmes, and expedite pending works under this scheme,” he said.

Noting that administrators have the responsibility to become the voice of the voiceless, the Chief Minister further asked the officials to ensure the security and well-being of people with disabilities, transpersons, patients in government hospitals, people staying in government hospitals and those from marginalised sections of the society.

“The latest schemes introduced by the state government have all been towards ensuring social justice, equity in economic development, improvement of skillset in youth, protection of the environment, and promotion of the Tamil language and its ancient culture. I appeal to you to also concentrate on progress in these fields. These are the state government’s priority objectives,” he added. 

