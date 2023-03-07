Home States Tamil Nadu

SI honours CCTVs with garland

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: In a unique gesture, sub-inspector S Prasanna of Kurinjipadi police station, honoured CCTV cameras at Ellakal Junction, with garlands to acknowledge their contribution in cracking a murder case.

On February 27, police arrested five people for the murder of a photo studio owner, and according to sources, CCTV footage recorded at the particular junction was instrumental in identifying the suspects. “I garlanded the cameras to create awareness about the importance of working CCTV cameras. They not only prevent crimes but also help police nab criminals,” said SI Prasanna.

A senior police official told TNIE, “Criminals usually find ways to outmanoeuvre police detection techniques. However, science has always helped police keep ahead, CCTV cameras are an example, providing strong evidence in so many cases.”

