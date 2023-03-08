Home States Tamil Nadu

Annamalai's comment on infant deaths in Pudukkottai GH shared without context, says dean

A video clip of the statement soon began to do its rounds on social media platforms and raised concerns over the quality of treatment provided at the hospital.

Published: 08th March 2023 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: In the wake of BJP state president K Annamalai’s recent statement that touched upon infant deaths in Government Medical College & Hospital, Pudukkottai, its dean said that the numbers were stated without providing any context.

On March 2 in Chennai, the BJP leader commented: ''The Tamil Nadu government which boasts itself of being well advanced in health infrastructure had 247 infants die in the past 21 months at Pudukkottai GH.''

A video clip of the statement soon began to do its rounds on social media platforms and raised concerns over the quality of treatment provided at the hospital. When reached out to, Dean Dr M Poovathi acknowledged that Annamalai shared the right figures on infant deaths and said it was in fact the hospital that had given out the numbers in reply to an RTI. She, however, said it lacked context.

“Amongst the babies that died, there were very few healthy ones. A majority of them that died had various complications and such a situation is normal.'' While mentioning the infant death count to be less considering how it was over two years, the dean pointed out some of them were physically challenged and those that were underweight at around 700 grams.

“This is common to all GHs. In the past two years, the number of pregnancy-related admissions has risen but we are quite successful in reducing the mortality rate,” the dean said. Divulging figures, the dean said 6,461 babies were delivered at the hospital in 2020. In 2021, 6,984 babies were delivered and in 2022, the deliveries stood at 7,777. Further, in 2020, of the 1,641 babies treated at the hospital, 139 died.

In 2021, amongst 2,386 babies, 136 died and in 2022, 120 of the 2,486 babies treated at the hospital died. Anyone can see that in spite of an increase in admission cases, we have put in efforts to lower the mortality rate, the dean added. On the exact reasons behind the 247 infant deaths, she said, ''A total of 56 babies died due to respiratory distress syndrome, 47 died due to extremely low birth weight, 62 died due to perinatal asphyxia and 35 died due to sepsis.

These would be the major causes apart from other health complications.'' While assuring that the hospital administration was taking maximum efforts to control the infant mortality rate, the dean remarked showing them in such poor light on social media lowered the morale of its dedicated staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai infant deaths Government Medical College & Hospital
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp