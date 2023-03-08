Bihar man held over fake videos in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Cyber crime police arrested a 23-year-old Bihar native for allegedly circulating fake videos about attacks on migrant workers in Tamil Nadu.

According to police, S Rupesh Kumar (23) of East Champaran district in Bihar is a school dropout working as a casual labourer in Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh for the past few years. Recently he posted fake videos about workers from Bihar being attacked in garment units in Tiruppur on his YouTube channel and Facebook page. His videos were widely circulated in Bihar and Jharkhand triggering panic among people.

Tiruppur Cyber crime police identified Rupesh Kumar as the source of the videos and directed him to remove them but he ignored it. After continuous surveillance, police registered a case against him on March 5 and a team headed by sub-inspector Rajinikanth was sent to Bihar to arrest him. The team found out that Rupesh had moved to Telangana and was working in a mill.

