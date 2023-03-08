Gangster posts video provoking her rivals, booked in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Special teams have been formed to arrest a 23-year-old woman who has been posting videos promoting enmity between two gangs.

According to police, Vinothini alias Thammanah is the daughter of Balamurugan, a native of Virudhunagar. She is a member of Praga brothers, a gang of rowdy elements. On Tuesday, Vinothini posted two videos on Instagram posing with weapons with gana songs provoking rival gangs. “She regularly posts such videos on her Instagram pages. We have formed special teams to nab her,” said V Balakrishnan, Commissioner of Police.

He added that Vinothini, who has completed a diploma in nursing, used to honeytrap youths from affluent families and blackmail them for money. In June 2021, Peelamedu police had arrested Vinothini and her friend M Surya for peddling ganja.

It may be recalled that city police has launched a drive to remove social media accounts of rowdy elements which promote enmity between gangs. Police have sent a detailed report to Meta to remove such accounts.

Further, police arrested 56 rowdy elements in Kamarajapuram in the last two months.

