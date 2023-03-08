Home States Tamil Nadu

Kumki Kaleem retires after 99 successful operations

Tamil Nadu’s superstar kumki Kaleem, will not have to engage in the onerous task of controlling rogue elephants from Wednesday.

Published: 08th March 2023 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kumki Kaleem and Chinna Thambi playing at Krishnapuram near Madathukulam in Udumalai | Express

Kumki Kaleem and Chinna Thambi playing at Krishnapuram near Madathukulam in Udumalai | Express

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu’s superstar Kumki Kaleem, will not have to engage in the onerous task of controlling rogue elephants from Wednesday. He retired from the service of the forest department on Tuesday, and will spend the rest of his life relaxing in an elephant camp. Kaleem was first brought to Kozhikamuthi camp in 1972 after he separated from his herd in Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary, environment, climate change and forests along with chief wildlife warden Srinivas R Reddy, field director of Anamalai Tiger Reserve S Ramasubramanian gave a farewell to Kaleem at the Kozhikamuthi camp. The staff of Ulanthy forest range gave a guard of honour to Kaleem, and he reciprocated their gesture by raising his trunk and trumpeting. “Our eyes are wet and hearts are full with gratitude as Kaleem an iconic kumki elephant of Tamil Nadu retired at the age of 60,” Supriya tweeted.    

The eight-foot-tall, five-tonne behemoth has taken part in 99 rescue operations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and West Bengal in the last three decades. Recollecting his association with Kaleem, his mahout Mani said, “Kaleem could have crossed 100 operations but he was not involved to capture the wild elephant Bahubali near Mettupalayam last year.”

Supriya Sahu appreciated Mani for taking care of Kaleem like his younger brother. Talking about Kaleem, Supriya told TNIE that the department always had faith in him as he would complete an operation successfully. “He is a legend, icon and Banyan tree of all other elephants in the camp,” she exclaimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kumki Kaleem retired Kozhikamuthi camp Sathymangalam Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp