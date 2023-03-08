Madurai Bench of Madras HC grants 4 weeks time for bar association to prepare fresh voters list

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently granted four weeks time for the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to prepare a fresh voters list for the election of the office bearers of Thanjavur Bar Association.



Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar who passed the order said the bar council has to finalise the eligible voters' list by removing the names of deceased persons, ineligible voters, and those who have not paid their subscriptions, those who have not passed the examination, and submitted declaration forms.

"After finalising the eligible voters' list, it should be uploaded on their website so that the affected persons can submit their objections. Only after a fresh voters list is prepared, the date for the election to the office bearers of Thanjavur Bar Association could be fixed," the judges said.



This order was pronounced in a petition filed by a group of members of the bar association to quash the notification of the bar for holding the election and to conduct the election by preparing a fresh voters list by saying there were so many errors and lapses in the list.

