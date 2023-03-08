Home States Tamil Nadu

Operation to capture and shift ‘Karuppan’ to resume next week

By P Srinivasan
Express News Service

ERODE: Forest department will resume next week its operation to capture and relocate the wild elephant Karuppan, which continues to threaten residents of villages in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).
Officials from the forest department said, “The lone tusker has been a constant threat to the people living in Thalavadi, Hasanur and Jeerahalli forest ranges under the STR for the past few months.

The operation to capture it started on January 12 and the elephant was sedated twice during the operation. However, the elephant escaped and didn’t come out of the forest for two weeks due to which the attempt to capture it was suspended temporarily.”

“Now, for the past few days, the elephant has been coming to the farmlands adjacent to hills, especially towards Maharajapuram and nearby villages in Thalavadi forest range. The elephant even enters areas under Jeerahalli forest range. The elephant has already claimed a few human lives. So the villagers get scared on seeing it,” they added.

S Sathish, ranger of Thalavadi, said, “The task of capturing Karuppan, which was temporarily suspended, will resume from next week based on instructions from higher officials. This time additional experts will be included in the team.”

“Usually when firecrackers are burst or if a torch is lighted, elephants go away. But Karuppan has a tendency to come towards the light due to which it has been difficult to drive it away. It doesn’t go even if firecrackers are burst,” he added.

Ramasubramaniam, ranger of Jeerahalli, said, “We are ready to drive away the elephant. The villagers have also been advised to be cautious in this regard.”

