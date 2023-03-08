Home States Tamil Nadu

V for Veronica: Lifting 'weights' to change society

Veronica Annamary was 38 years old when her whole world came crashing down. She had to fend for her two children and was also battling obesity-related ailments.

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Veronica Annamary was 38 years old when her whole world came crashing down. She had to fend for her two children and was also battling obesity-related ailments. From that situation wherein she felt there was no hope, this persevering woman has made mincemeat of her challenges in just four years. Recently, Veronica secured the sixth position in the Open Asia 2022 bodybuilding championship. However, the journey was not without an unfair share of adversities.

Ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, TNIE met the bodybuilding champion, who is now an inspiration for many women. "I never took part in any sport or games during school days. I couldn't pursue higher education after Class 12, and before long, my marriage happened. So, I had no skill set to take up a livelihood to support my children after my husband abandoned me. I weighed 108 kg and was ailing from diabetes and pain in my knees and neck. The sudden death of my father, who was my pillar of strength, also added to my misery. I decided to take the extreme step and but my kids' faces flashed before my eyes. Giving up was not an option for me," she said.

The first challenge was to regain her health. With some money she received from her mother, Veronica joined a gym. "I had long hair, and used to adorn flowers on it. But, I shaved my head for training better at the gym. A lot of opposition came my way. My friends and relatives said they wanted no truck with a woman who trained at a gym. But I persevered. Within a year, I lost 30 kg and brought all my health issues within control. Subsequently, I started training other women and this provided me financial security," the 42-year-old added.

In 2021, Veronica assisted her coach Anbuselvan in the U-20 championship conducted by the World Fitness Federation, in Chennai. Seeing her dedication at the venue, WFF Tamil Nadu Secretary Mohankumar asked her why she herself didn't enrol for the championship. With this endorsement and support from Anbuselvan, Veronica immediately took part in the event and secured the fourth position.

"All the contenders except me were age in their 20s and hailed from north Indian states. Competing with them boosted my confidence. During the Open Asia 2022 organised by the World Body Fitness Federation and Indian Fitness Federation and Ramanathapuram district IFF, I managed to bag sixth place. So much has changed. Now, people view me with awe and seek my advice on matters. However, most people are searching for shortcuts to reduce weight. I tell them 'no pain, no gain'. You have to train regularly to keep yourself mentally and physically fit. If I can do it, anyone can," Veronica signs off.

