BJP state president Annamalai under panic after Nirmal Kumar's defection: Ex-Minister Kadambur Raju

Published: 09th March 2023 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 04:18 AM

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Taking a dig at BJP state president K Annamalai over the defection of the party's IT wing president CR Nirmal Kumar, Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju said Annamalai is panic-stricken as he fears the latter would leak the party secrets.

The MLA was speaking on the occasion of inducting a BJP OBC wing woman leader, Gomathi, into AIADMK on Wednesday. It is to be noted that earlier, BJP youth wing president Dinesh Rodi burnt the images of former Chief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswami at Kovilpatti alleging that AIADMK had crossed limits set by the alliance party. In connection to this, four persons were arrested and later released on bail.

Speaking to reporters, Raju said the national parties do not have a chance in Tamil Nadu except for DMK and AIADMK. Defections to other parties are a common phenomenon in politics, he said, citing a few who had joined BJP from AIADMK. Stating that Annamalai could not point to any misgovernance by DMK, Raju said the saffron party is being corroded in Tamil Nadu.

