Farmers ask Tamil Nadu govt to desilt Vaigai dam to solve irrigation woes

MADURAI: Demanding the state government to desilt the Vaigai dam for increasing its storage capacity amid irrigation woes, farmers associated with the Bharathiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged a protest in Madurai on Wednesday. Balasubramaniyan, BKS district president, said the PWD department should initiate action to build a second channel at the Mullaiperiyar dam as it could help bring water to the Vaigai dam. "The Supreme Court has directed the state to build a second channel at the Mullaiperiyar dam and the Kerala government is ready to cooperate. The 58th canal, which is suffering from water shortage, will be benefited. Additional canals can also be constructed to bring water to the dry areas like Kottampatti. At present farmers in Madurai have given up their hopes for a second season of cultivation due to lack of irrigation," he added.
Balasubramaniyan added that the government should purchase copra at `200 throughout the year for the benefit of farmers. "Regarding the construction of a canal to the left of Perana for connection with Sathayar Dam, we welcome the survey carried out by the PWD. We request the canal works to be expedited as it would benefit the upland areas north of Mullaperiyar canal in Vadipatti area," he added.
Condemning the delay in handing over 25 acres of land by the forest department to the state government for the implementation of Deraparai project, farmers requested the state government to speed up the process to benefit the Peraiyur area. Further, farmers demanded the state government to take action towards preventing farmers from being forced to pay extra charges at DPCs while selling their paddy.
MADURAI: Demanding the state government to desilt the Vaigai dam for increasing its storage capacity amid irrigation woes, farmers associated with the Bharathiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged a protest in Madurai on Wednesday. Balasubramaniyan, BKS district president, said the PWD department should initiate action to build a second channel at the Mullaiperiyar dam as it could help bring water to the Vaigai dam. "The Supreme Court has directed the state to build a second channel at the Mullaiperiyar dam and the Kerala government is ready to cooperate. The 58th canal, which is suffering from water shortage, will be benefited. Additional canals can also be constructed to bring water to the dry areas like Kottampatti. At present farmers in Madurai have given up their hopes for a second season of cultivation due to lack of irrigation," he added.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Why is Sisodia in Tihar Jail cell No 1 with murderers': AAP cries 'political murder' conspiracy
'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' review: It’s fam before ma’am in this garbled rom-com
West Bengal: Child rights body at hospital as respiratory infection deaths continue
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife claims actor's manager behaved inappropriately with their daughter
Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut
Kashmir letters disprove Modi govt's 'Himalayan blunder' claim against Nehru: Report