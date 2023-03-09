Farmers ask Tamil Nadu govt to desilt Vaigai dam to solve irrigation woes

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Demanding the state government to desilt the Vaigai dam for increasing its storage capacity amid irrigation woes, farmers associated with the Bharathiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) staged a protest in Madurai on Wednesday. Balasubramaniyan, BKS district president, said the PWD department should initiate action to build a second channel at the Mullaiperiyar dam as it could help bring water to the Vaigai dam. "The Supreme Court has directed the state to build a second channel at the Mullaiperiyar dam and the Kerala government is ready to cooperate. The 58th canal, which is suffering from water shortage, will be benefited. Additional canals can also be constructed to bring water to the dry areas like Kottampatti. At present farmers in Madurai have given up their hopes for a second season of cultivation due to lack of irrigation," he added. Balasubramaniyan added that the government should purchase copra at `200 throughout the year for the benefit of farmers. "Regarding the construction of a canal to the left of Perana for connection with Sathayar Dam, we welcome the survey carried out by the PWD. We request the canal works to be expedited as it would benefit the upland areas north of Mullaperiyar canal in Vadipatti area," he added. Condemning the delay in handing over 25 acres of land by the forest department to the state government for the implementation of Deraparai project, farmers requested the state government to speed up the process to benefit the Peraiyur area. Further, farmers demanded the state government to take action towards preventing farmers from being forced to pay extra charges at DPCs while selling their paddy.