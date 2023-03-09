No friction with AIADMK, says Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai said there is no friction in the party’s ties with AIADMK. Addressing media persons on the sidelines of an event in the city, Annamalai echoed the remarks made by AIADMK leader D Jayakumar earlier in the day in Chennai that the ties are cordial.

“There is no clash or embarrassment in our alliance. Like myself, AIADMK leaders are free to air their opinions and this is not wrong in a democracy. We will stick to our principles. We will not praise others like how Erode east MLA EVKS Elangovan said DMK chief MK Stalin is the best candidate for PM than his own leader Rahul Gandhi,” Annamalai said.

Commenting on BJP members leaving the party, Annamalai said “Thousands of cadres from other parties are joining us. It happened at Madurai on Tuesday and Karur on Wednesday, but only hundreds are leaving the party. This is common in politics. In fact, most of the DMK ministers are from the AIADMK.” Further, he criticised CM MK Stalin for not condemning the remarks made by minister K Ponmudi about voters.

