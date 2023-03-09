Home States Tamil Nadu

No friction with AIADMK, says Annamalai

“There is no clash or embarrassment in our alliance. Like myself, AIADMK leaders are free to air their opinions and this is not wrong in democracy.

Published: 09th March 2023 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP state president K Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai. (File photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai said there is no friction in the party’s ties with AIADMK. Addressing media persons on the sidelines of an event in the city, Annamalai echoed the remarks made by AIADMK leader D Jayakumar earlier in the day in Chennai that the ties are cordial.

“There is no clash or embarrassment in our alliance. Like myself, AIADMK leaders are free to air their opinions and this is not wrong in a democracy. We will stick to our principles. We will not praise others like how Erode east MLA EVKS Elangovan said DMK chief MK Stalin is the best candidate for PM than his own leader Rahul Gandhi,” Annamalai said.

Commenting on BJP members leaving the party, Annamalai said “Thousands of cadres from other parties are joining us. It happened at Madurai on Tuesday and Karur on Wednesday, but only hundreds are leaving the party. This is common in politics. In fact, most of the DMK ministers are from the AIADMK.” Further, he criticised CM MK Stalin for not condemning the remarks made by minister K Ponmudi about voters. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Annamalai BJP AIADMK
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp