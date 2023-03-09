Home States Tamil Nadu

Power looms in Erode's Chennimalai cut weavers wages by Rs 5 per blanket

A worker was paid Rs 27 for producing one blanket. A worker who works for 12 hours daily will get Rs 540. Three weeks ago, wages were cut by Rs 5 per piece.”

Published: 09th March 2023 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Power looms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ERODE: Power loom weavers in Chennimalai, which is famous for its blankets or jamakaalam, allege that their wages have been reduced by Rs 5 per piece. N Arumugam, Powerloom Workers Union President of AITUC, said, “Weaving is the main occupation in Chennimalai with more than 5000 power loom units operating here. Around 3,000 workers are dependent on this. All power looms here produce blankets. A worker was paid Rs 27 for producing one blanket. A worker who works for 12 hours daily will get Rs 540. Three weeks ago, wages were cut by Rs 5 per piece.”

“Currently power loom unit owners are offering only Rs 21 to Rs 22 for one blanket. This means a cut of Rs 120 daily. He will have to work for four more hours to get Rs 540. We raised the issue with loom owners , but they are yet to respond,” he added.

“Prices of essential commodities are rising sharply. It is not right to reduce wages for workers in such circumstances. It does not matter if wages are not raised in line with the rise in prices. Wages should not be reduced,” said Karuppusamy, a power loom worker.

“We get up to Rs 55 from textile companies to produce one blanket. Now the order flow has decreased, and cost per order has also come down,” a power loom unit owner said. Soundararajan, secretary of Chennimalai power loom owners association, said, “As summer has started, sales have decreased. This is the reason why wages have been reduced. We will advise members not to reduce wages of the weavers”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennimalai power looms AITUC
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
560 fishermen from Gujarat languishing in Pakistani jails: State government
Image used for representational purpose only.
First batch of command course for women officers to begin this month
Image used for representational purpose only.
‘Prisons fare poorly in menstrual hygiene’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UK's Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders in London.(Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi again equates RSS with Muslim Brotherhood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp