Students in Dharmapuri break benches after revision exams

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The School Education department has launched an inquiry into the incident where a few students of A Mallapuram School near Palacode broke benches and desks in the classroom, allegedly in celebration at the end of revision exams. The video of the incident was circulated on social media on Tuesday.

In the video, a group of students in uniform knocked benches over in a classroom and broke them using logs as other students watched from the sidelines. Encouraged by their act, a few students joined the group in damaging school property.

Speaking to TNIE, Chief Education Officer, K Gunasekaran said, The incident occurred in the Government Higher Secondary School at A Mallapuram last week. The incident took place after the conclusion of the revision exam. It is unclear why the students vandalised school property.

A probe has been launched. We have sought reports from the headmaster and three teachers. From the video, we can identify four or five students responsible and they will be suspended pending inquiry.”

Gunasekaran added action will be taken against the headmaster and the teachers for failure to restrain the students and protect school property. Netizens too urged the school education department to take action against teachers for their failure to intervene and restrain the students.

