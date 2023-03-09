Home States Tamil Nadu

Take measures for releasing 16 Indian fishers from Diego Garcia, Centre urged

While they were fishing in the deep sea on February 23, they were apprehended by Diego Garcia for allegedly crossing marine boundaries and fishing in BIOT waters.

Published: 09th March 2023 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Seruthur fishermen returning to shore via Vellaiyaru river estuary | Express

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: INFIDET, a fishermen association in the district, has urged the Ministry of External Affairs to take steps for the release of 16 Indian fishermen, who have been detained in Diego Garcia in British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), and their mechanised boat.

President of the association P Justin Antony sent a memorandum to the External Affairs Minister recently, stating that 16 Indians, including fishermen from Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district, Kerala and West Bengal, had left for the sea from Thengapattinam fishing harbour on a boat named 'St Mary's' on February 9.

While they were fishing in the deep sea on February 23, they were apprehended by Diego Garcia for allegedly crossing marine boundaries and fishing in BIOT waters.

"The fishermen have informed us that the authorities confiscated their fish catch along with their boat and equipment. As they were the sole breadwinners of their families, the people back home are in great distress. We request the External Affairs Minister to take steps to release the fishermen and their boat. These fishermen are not in a position to pay any penalty. So, please take that into consideration too," the petition read. Copies of the plea were sent to the chief ministers of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

