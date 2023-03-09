Home States Tamil Nadu

Will ensure regular water supply in summer, Kovai corpn tells people

With the onset of summer, residents of Coimbatore have voiced concerns about the shortage of drinking water supply.

Residents claimed that drinking water supply interval has been extended even beyond 12 days since the first week in February.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With the onset of summer, residents of Coimbatore have voiced concerns about the shortage of drinking water supply. They have requested Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to take measures to address the issue. The civic body has cited the dip in the amount of water received from the reservoirs for the long interval between water supplies.

Siruvani, Azhiyar, Bhavani and Pillur are the major sources of drinking water supply to the people of Coimbatore. Drinking water is supplied to the city through Siruvani, Pillur 1 & 2 and the Kavundampalayam-Vadavalli-Veerakeralam schemes.

D Saravanan, a resident of Edyar street told TNIE, “Earlier we used to get water supply once every four days. Later it was increased to once a week and now we receive water once in 10 days.” “While we are already suffering due to long intervals in water supply, we fear that the frequency will increase further during the months of April and May. The corporation officials must take necessary steps in providing uninterrupted drinking water supply to the residential units during summer,” he added.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap pointed out the leakage issues in the Azhiyar scheme water pipelines for the long gap between the water supplies, adding that the dip in the MLD of water received by the civic body is also another reason for the delayed water supply.

“The MLD of water received from the sources has decreased due to which the gap of water supply has increased. We shall ensure that the frequency between the water supply is not further extended in the peak summer of April-May,” he added.

Image used for representational purpose only.
